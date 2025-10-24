Aldrich Potgieter withdraws before second round of Bank of Utah Championship
Published October 24, 2025 02:04 PM
Aldrich Potgieter withdrew before his second round in the PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship. Illness was cited as the reason, according to a Tour official.
Potgieter shot even-par 71 in the first round at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah, and was six off the opening-day lead. His group with Michael Thorbjornsen and Ryan Gerard was scheduled to go off at 3:39 p.m. ET Friday (they will go off as a pairing).
The 21-year-old South African is currently 52nd in the FedExCup Fall standings. Nos. 51-60 after the fall season concludes will earn spots in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, both signature events.