Brooks Koepka makes Farmers cut with 4-under 68 on North Course

Brooks Koepka sits 14 strokes behind Farmers Insurance Open leader Justin Rose.

But ... he’s still alive at Torrey Pines.

The five-time major winner, making his first PGA Tour appearance in four years this week, just snuck inside the 3-under cutline and gets to play more golf this weekend against the backdrop of beautiful La Jolla, California.

“I wanted to play Saturday and Sunday, I thought that was important,” he told reporters after finishing with a 4-under 68 Friday at Torrey Pines’ North Course, a round that included three birdies and an eagle.

It was a notable improvement from his 1-over 73 showing at Torrey Pines’ more difficult South Course in Round 1.

“It was different, it was definitely different,” Koepka said. “I think yesterday I was excited to play, nervous, and kind of didn’t know what to expect, but today was, today felt more normal.”

Koepka returns to the South Course this weekend, where he’s set to tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET Saturday with Rico Hoey and Mark Hubbard.

He now sits near the bottom of the leaderboard — following the field being cut — tied at 3 under on the tournament with names like Jason Day, Harris English (defending Farmers champ), and Denny McCarthy.

They’re all chasing Rose, who was dominant once again Friday, where he set a new 36-hole course record at 17 under through two rounds. The 2019 Farmers champion followed his opening 62 on the South Course with a 65 Friday on the North.

Despite the scoring gap, Koepka and Rose advanced with a similar strategy: avoid bogeys. Rose collected just one over two rounds, while Koepka halved his count Friday after finishing with a pair on the South Course in the first round.

“That was two special rounds of golf,” Rose said. “Today probably even more so, given it’s hard to often follow up a low one.”

Koepka said he felt happy to get through yesterday, where he admitted to feeling nerves both from not having played competitively in months and playing in front of a PGA Tour crowd for the first time in almost four years.

He said he felt much more relaxed walking out to the course Friday. Those feelings were backed up when he sunk a par putt on his final hole.

“I’ve never heard so many congratulations for making a cut before,” he told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.