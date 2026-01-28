Brooks Koepka is back on the PGA Tour, so what are his odds to win the Farmers Insurance Open?

One of the golf’s most notable names returns this week to Torrey Pines to compete in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

Brooks Koepka’s re-integration onto the PGA Tour has drawn much criticism and speculation over the last two-plus weeks but there’s one collective voice that hasn’t spoken yet on the subject: the betting market.

Oddsmakers have a specific challenge this week with Koepka. He’s clearly a name that will draw a lot of attention and interest but has fallen out of form recently — at least compared to players who have been playing 72-hole tournaments regularly for the last several years.

One theoretically could build a runway to such a spectacle forever but why wait any longer, let’s get into the numbers and see what Brooks’ chances are to play on Saturday. Better yet, what are his odds to finish inside the top 20?

Brooks Koepka Farmers Insurance Open odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy of DraftKings)

Despite some Koepka skeptics, DraftKings believes in Brooks. They give him favorable odds to make the cut in his 2026 debut on the PGA Tour:

Brooks Koepka to make the Farmers Insurance Open cut (-160)

It’s worth noting there’s no way to bet the alternative “Brooks Koepka to miss the Farmers Insurance Open cut” but if one wanted to project a line it would be plus-odds and figure to be around +135.

If we’re going to go as far to project Koepka into Saturday’s Round 3, then we might as well check out where the oddsmakers estimate he could place when all 72 holes are done. Here are the odds for him to place top 40 through top 5:

Brooks Koepka to finish T-40 (ties not included), +120

Brooks Koepka to finish T-30 (ties not included), +200

Brooks Koepka to finish T-20 (ties included), +270

Brooks Koepka to finish T-10 (ties included), +590

Brooks Koepka to finish T-5 (ties included), +910

In case you were looking for a point of comparison on where he sits vs. some of his peers, the T-20 number is right in line with Kevin Yu’s odds in the same market (+270) and slightly lower than Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+280).

What are Brooks Koepka’s odds to win this week’s tournament?

Those interested in this market might want to look elsewhere as it is a proverbial longshot:



Brooks Koepka to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open (+5100)

Again, there’s a lot of interest in the name so this number might even be higher (see: worse odds to win) than if Koepka didn’t carry with him the clout of winning five majors — the last one coming at the 2023 PGA Championship.

If his name was just John Smith, for example, a casual bettor looking to bet $1 could be getting +10000 odds ($1 to win $100) compared to the number above.

Brooks Koepka prop bets at Torrey Pines

Because this is 2026 and there’s even more ways to dissect the frog than ever before, we must use the scalpel a bit to dig deeper. Yes, that means we’re looking right into Brooks’ prop bets.

The first is a “double chance” prop that gives bettors two players to win the tournament. In other parlance, this is just a classic either/or bet. Let’s look who BK’s partner is and what a bettor could net if looking at this market.



Brooks Koepka or Cameron Young to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open (+1325)



Brooks Koepka PGA Tour props

The Farmers Insurance Open props are small potatoes compared to the rest of DraftKings’ Koepka’s offerings.

Since they put the menu together, it would be inconsiderate not to review if only to shrug and say, “No, dessert for me tonight.”

OK, so what are Brooks’ odds to win next weekend’s tournament? Glad you asked ...

Brooks Koepka to win the 2026 3M Phoenix Open (+3000)

And the Masters ... they couldn’t possibly have odds for something three months out, right? Wrong! Here you are:

Brooks Koepka to win the 2026 Masters (+5000)

Much more in line with his Farmers Insurance Open price, the Masters odds reflect closer to what Koepka’s value should be when playing at a tournament he’s never won before.

Despite tying for second in 2019 and 2023, Koepka has yet to put on the green jacket. He has, however, won in Phoenix.

In fact, it’s where Koepka won his first of 21 PGA Tour tournaments back in 2015 which gives the odds a boost.

Will Brooks Koepka win a major tournament in 2026?

Well, this is the granddaddy of all Koepka-related props considering his previous U.S. Open and PGA Championship wins. DraftKings has the number fairly low for this prop for those who are interested in jumping in early and making an “investment” in a bet that won’t pay out until July.

Brooks Koepka win a major in 2026? (+1000)

There you have it, Brooks Koepka might be a longshot in San Diego and Augusta but his line to bring home major championship No. 6 is not far off the likes of Joaquin Niemann and Russell Henley who are still searching for their first (and are listed at +900 on DraftKings to accomplish just that this year).

The +1000 line for BK is exactly the same margin oddsmakers are listing major winner Collin Morikawa at as well as Cameron Young, who has finished in the top 10 at every major but has yet to win one of the four tournaments.