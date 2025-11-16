Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Published November 16, 2025 09:50 AM
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Relive the biggest moments from Round 3 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers a $6 million purse with $1.08 million going to the winner.
Here’s a look at the full payout from the PGA Tour’s sixth of seven FedExCup Fall events (individual earnings will be updated upon the conclusion of play):
- Win: $1,080,000
- 2: $654,000
- 3: $414,000
- 4: $294,000
- 5: $246,000
- 6: $217,500
- 7: $202,500
- 8: $187,500
- 9: $175,500
- 10: $163,500
- 11: $151,500
- 12: $139,500
- 13: $127,500
- 14: $115,500
- 15: $109,500
- 16: $103,500
- 17: $97,500
- 18: $91,500
- 19: $85,500
- 20: $79,500
- 21: $73,500
- 22: $67,500
- 23: $62,700
- 24: $57,900
- 25: $53,100
- 26: $48,300
- 27: $46,500
- 28: $44,700
- 29: $42,900
- 30: $41,100
- 31: $39,300
- 32: $37,500
- 33: $35,700
- 34: $34,200
- 35: $32,700
- 36: $31,200
- 37: $29,700
- 38: $28,500
- 39: $27,300
- 40: $26,100
- 41: $24,900
- 42: $23,700
- 43: $22,500
- 44: $21,300
- 45: $20,100
- 46: $18,900
- 47: $17,700
- 48: $16,740
- 49: $15,900
- 50: $15,420
- 51: $15,060
- 52: $14,700
- 53: $14,460
- 54: $14,220
- 55: $14,100
- 56: $13,980
- 57: $13,860
- 58: $13,740
- 59: $13,620
- 60: $13,500
- 61: $13,380
- 62: $13,260
- 63: $13,140
- 64: $13,020
- 65: $12,900