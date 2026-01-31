Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published January 30, 2026 08:15 PM
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
January 30, 2026 07:28 PM
What were players talking about on the range at the 2026 American Express? Todd Lewis joins Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner on the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex &amp; Lav," and says it's two things: schedule and Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka has made it to the weekend at Torrey Pines.

He’ll be grouped with Rico Hoey and Mark Hubbard, a threesome that survived the 3-under cutline at the Farmers Insurance Open Friday.

They’re trailing Justin Rose, who followed shooting 62 in Round 1 with another stellar round of golf Friday to set a 36-hole course scoring record.

Farmers Insurance Open Rd. 3 Coverage (ET)

Here’s how fans can tune in and follow the action Saturday.

Full tee times and groupings on the South Course Saturday at Torrey Pines:

Time
TeePlayers
10:55 AM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Taylor Moore

Wyndham Clark

10:55 AM
EST		10

Adam Schenk

Karl Vilips

Jackson Suber

11:06 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Adam Scott

Tony Finau

11:06 AM
EST		10

Ricky Castillo

Johnny Keefer

Sam Stevens

11:17 AM
EST		1

John VanDerLaan

Dan Brown

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:17 AM
EST		10

Patrick Rodgers

S.H. Kim

Matti Schmid

11:28 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

John Parry

Pierceson Coody

11:28 AM
EST		10

Davis Thompson

Kensei Hirata

Kristoffer Reitan

11:39 AM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Cameron Young

Chris Gotterup

11:39 AM
EST		10

A.J. Ewart

Doug Ghim

Stephan Jaeger

11:50 AM
EST		1

Zach Bauchou

Haotong Li

Andrew Novak

11:50 AM
EST		10

Cam Davis

Keita Nakajima

Sam Ryder

12:01 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Austin Eckroat

Nicolai Højgaard

12:01 PM
EST		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Jason Day

12:12 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Hideki Matsuyama

12:12 PM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Zecheng Dou

Marcelo Rozo

12:23 PM
EST		1

David Lipsky

Kris Ventura

Mac Meissner

12:23 PM
EST		10

Emilio Gonzalez

Emiliano Grillo

Isaiah Salinda

12:34 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

12:34 PM
EST		10

Rasmus Højgaard

Chad Ramey

Denny McCarthy

12:45 PM
EST		1

Justin Lower

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sahith Theegala

12:45 PM
EST		10

Mark Hubbard

Rico Hoey

Brooks Koepka

12:56 PM
EST		1

Max McGreevy

Si Woo Kim

Danny Walker

12:56 PM
EST		10

Harris English

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:07 PM
EST		1

Justin Rose

Seamus Power

Joel Dahmen