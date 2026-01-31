Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch
Brooks Koepka has made it to the weekend at Torrey Pines.
He’ll be grouped with Rico Hoey and Mark Hubbard, a threesome that survived the 3-under cutline at the Farmers Insurance Open Friday.
They’re trailing Justin Rose, who followed shooting 62 in Round 1 with another stellar round of golf Friday to set a 36-hole course scoring record.
Farmers Insurance Open Rd. 3 Coverage (ET)
Here’s how fans can tune in and follow the action Saturday.
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3 (GC)
- 3-6:30PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3 (CBS)
- 6:30-7:30PM: Golf Central Postgame
Full tee times and groupings on the South Course Saturday at Torrey Pines:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Taylor Moore
Wyndham Clark
|10:55 AM
EST
|10
Adam Schenk
Karl Vilips
Jackson Suber
|11:06 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Adam Scott
Tony Finau
|11:06 AM
EST
|10
Ricky Castillo
Johnny Keefer
Sam Stevens
|11:17 AM
EST
|1
John VanDerLaan
Dan Brown
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:17 AM
EST
|10
Patrick Rodgers
S.H. Kim
Matti Schmid
|11:28 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
John Parry
Pierceson Coody
|11:28 AM
EST
|10
Davis Thompson
Kensei Hirata
Kristoffer Reitan
|11:39 AM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Cameron Young
Chris Gotterup
|11:39 AM
EST
|10
A.J. Ewart
Doug Ghim
Stephan Jaeger
|11:50 AM
EST
|1
Zach Bauchou
Haotong Li
Andrew Novak
|11:50 AM
EST
|10
Cam Davis
Keita Nakajima
Sam Ryder
|12:01 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Austin Eckroat
Nicolai Højgaard
|12:01 PM
EST
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
Jason Day
|12:12 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Hideki Matsuyama
|12:12 PM
EST
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Zecheng Dou
Marcelo Rozo
|12:23 PM
EST
|1
David Lipsky
Kris Ventura
Mac Meissner
|12:23 PM
EST
|10
Emilio Gonzalez
Emiliano Grillo
Isaiah Salinda
|12:34 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Eric Cole
Maverick McNealy
|12:34 PM
EST
|10
Rasmus Højgaard
Chad Ramey
Denny McCarthy
|12:45 PM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sahith Theegala
|12:45 PM
EST
|10
Mark Hubbard
Rico Hoey
Brooks Koepka
|12:56 PM
EST
|1
Max McGreevy
Si Woo Kim
Danny Walker
|12:56 PM
EST
|10
Harris English
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|1:07 PM
EST
|1
Justin Rose
Seamus Power
Joel Dahmen