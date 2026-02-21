Skip navigation
Genesis Invitational 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

  
Published February 20, 2026 08:58 PM

PGA Tour officials were confident Round 2 at Riviera Country Club would play smoothly without any further hiccups after an almost three-hour weather suspension delayed Thursday’s opening round into Friday.

Some players had to make it through a 27-hole, gauntlet of a day at the Genesis Invitational but that confidence was rewarded as all 72 men were in the clubhouse before sundown Friday. Not all will make it to the weekend, though.

The cut at Riviera sent home a pair of 2026 Tour winners, Chris Gotterup and Justin Rose. It also rejected Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy who walked into the tournament red-hot but were denied after being 1 over through 36 holes at the Genesis.

The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler survives cut at Genesis Invitational, sits 12 strokes off lead
Scottie Scheffler did not finish within 10 strokes of Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman at Riviera Country Club but did make it to the weekend thanks to being inside the top 50 in the 72-player field.

Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:

ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)

Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman sit atop the leaderboard after each firing 7-under 64s in Round 2. In solo third is Rory McIlroy, eying his first Genesis Invitational title — and the Tour’s second signature event of 2026.

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday, as well as the rest of Riviera tee times and pairings:

Time
TeePlayers
10:30 AM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

10:35 AM
EST		1

Viktor Hovland

Ryan Gerard

10:45 AM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

10:55 AM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

11:05 AM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Brian Harman

11:15 AM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Sam Stevens

11:25 AM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Shane Lowry

11:35 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Sahith Theegala

11:45 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Harris English

11:55 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Tony Finau

12:10 PM
EST		1

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Rodgers

12:20 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Cameron Young

12:30 PM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

12:40 PM
EST		1

Rickie Fowler

Alex Noren

12:50 PM
EST		1

Pierceson Coody

Akshay Bhatia

1:00 PM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Taylor Pendrith

1:10 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Jake Knapp

1:20 PM
EST		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Collin Morikawa

1:30 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

1:40 PM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Aaron Rai

1:55 PM
EST		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Aldrich Potgieter

2:05 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Kurt Kitayama

2:15 PM
EST		1

Min Woo Lee

Matt Fitzpatrick

2:25 PM
EST		1

Adam Scott

Max Greyserman

2:35 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

2:45 PM
EST		1

Marco Penge

Jacob Bridgeman