Genesis Invitational 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch
PGA Tour officials were confident Round 2 at Riviera Country Club would play smoothly without any further hiccups after an almost three-hour weather suspension delayed Thursday’s opening round into Friday.
Some players had to make it through a 27-hole, gauntlet of a day at the Genesis Invitational but that confidence was rewarded as all 72 men were in the clubhouse before sundown Friday. Not all will make it to the weekend, though.
The cut at Riviera sent home a pair of 2026 Tour winners, Chris Gotterup and Justin Rose. It also rejected Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy who walked into the tournament red-hot but were denied after being 1 over through 36 holes at the Genesis.
Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:
ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (GC)
- 3-7PM: Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman sit atop the leaderboard after each firing 7-under 64s in Round 2. In solo third is Rory McIlroy, eying his first Genesis Invitational title — and the Tour’s second signature event of 2026.
Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday, as well as the rest of Riviera tee times and pairings:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:30 AM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Viktor Hovland
Ryan Gerard
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Matti Schmid
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Brian Harman
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Sam Stevens
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Shane Lowry
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Sahith Theegala
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Harris English
|11:55 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Tony Finau
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Patrick Rodgers
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Cameron Young
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Rickie Fowler
Alex Noren
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Pierceson Coody
Akshay Bhatia
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Taylor Pendrith
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Jake Knapp
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Collin Morikawa
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Jordan Spieth
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Fox
Aaron Rai
|1:55 PM
EST
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Aldrich Potgieter
|2:05 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Kurt Kitayama
|2:15 PM
EST
|1
Min Woo Lee
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:25 PM
EST
|1
Adam Scott
Max Greyserman
|2:35 PM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele
|2:45 PM
EST
|1
Marco Penge
Jacob Bridgeman