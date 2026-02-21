Genesis Invitational 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings, and how to watch

PGA Tour officials were confident Round 2 at Riviera Country Club would play smoothly without any further hiccups after an almost three-hour weather suspension delayed Thursday’s opening round into Friday.

Some players had to make it through a 27-hole, gauntlet of a day at the Genesis Invitational but that confidence was rewarded as all 72 men were in the clubhouse before sundown Friday. Not all will make it to the weekend, though.

The cut at Riviera sent home a pair of 2026 Tour winners, Chris Gotterup and Justin Rose. It also rejected Sam Burns and Maverick McNealy who walked into the tournament red-hot but were denied after being 1 over through 36 holes at the Genesis.

Scottie Scheffler survives cut at Genesis Invitational, sits 12 strokes off lead Scottie Scheffler did not finish within 10 strokes of Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman at Riviera Country Club but did make it to the weekend thanks to being inside the top 50 in the 72-player field.

Here’s how to watch Round 3 coverage on TV and online Saturday:

ROUND 3 COVERAGE (ET)

Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman sit atop the leaderboard after each firing 7-under 64s in Round 2. In solo third is Rory McIlroy, eying his first Genesis Invitational title — and the Tour’s second signature event of 2026.

Here’s when the tournament leaders are scheduled to go off Saturday, as well as the rest of Riviera tee times and pairings: