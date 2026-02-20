Skip navigation
Tour 'very confident' Genesis second round will finish Friday
February 19, 2026 09:45 PM
With first-round play carrying over a day because of inclement weather, Todd Lewis says the PGA Tour is "very confident" Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational will be completed Friday.
Related Videos
07:40
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 1
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
06:38
TGR Foundation at 30: Partnership with Lulu’s Place, Chargers continues LA impact
02:43
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
05:44
Scheffler again 10 shots off first-round lead after Pebble 72
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
07:30
Mr. Par-4 Hole-in-One discusses iconic moment 25 years ago
03:07
Sustainability, community ... and a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open
01:07
Moving Day: McNealy in position for second Tour win
03:16
Scheffler looking for ‘special round’ to win third WM Phoenix Open
01:44
McNealy: TPC Scottsdale ramps up the adrenaline
07:17
Spieth interviews Tiger on MJ, Jeter and the early years
03:53
‘Sweet Caroline’ and the mad rush to the 16th on Saturday
01:46
Chickens, beer and no sleep, Saturday morning at TPC Scottsdale
09:34
Breaking down Scheffler’s turnaround in Rd. 2 of WM Phoenix
03:22
WM evolves blue-collar jobs to Green Collar jobs
08:52
The Players debate and the fluidity of golf’s ‘majors’
03:35
Zero waste means ZERO waste at WM Phoenix Open
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
05:30
Chamblee: Koepka -- and everyone! -- should use a mallet putter
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
Latest Clips
04:22
What’s wrong with Scottie Scheffler at the start of tournaments?
01:50
McIlroy embracing the shot-shaping challenge of Riviera
02:12
Bunker in the middle of the green? McIlroy chips over it
10:10
When will the PGA Tour start its 2027 season: Before or after Super Bowl Sunday?
06:12
Origins of Viktor Hovland’s pool floaties and Jordan Spieth’s chances at Riviera: Romine
04:28
McIlroy sees wet course conditions as biggest hurdle at Genesis
06:43
Lucas Glover elected chair of Player Advisory Council
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
01:06
Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
06:40
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
05:24
Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?
01:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
08:24
Kim’s win the best thing that could happen for LIV?
02:24
PGA Tour Champions Highlights 2026: Toms wins Chubb Classic
03:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
04:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
09:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
01:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
02:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
09:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
