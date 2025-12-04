Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
Published December 4, 2025 05:56 PM
Scheffler: Hero WC a great 'warm-up tournament'
Scottie Scheffler walks and talks with Todd Lewis about the year he had in 2025, being on the losing end of the Ryder Cup and why he enjoys playing in the Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge continues Friday with Round 2 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at second-round tee times for the field of 20 players:
Thursday’s first round at Albany showed the time off wasn’t detrimental to Spaun’s game as he posted a 6-under 66 for a share of the Day 1 lead at Tiger Woods’ event in the Bahamas.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:51 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Chris Gotterup
|11:02 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Jordan Spieth
|11:13 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Sam Burns
|11:24 AM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Aaron Rai
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Alex Noren
Harris English
|11:46 AM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Justin Rose
|11:57 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Andrew Novak
|12:08 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Corey Conners
|12:19 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
J.J. Spaun
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Sepp Straka