Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas

  
Published December 4, 2025 05:56 PM
Scheffler: Hero WC a great 'warm-up tournament'
December 3, 2025 12:51 PM
Scottie Scheffler walks and talks with Todd Lewis about the year he had in 2025, being on the losing end of the Ryder Cup and why he enjoys playing in the Hero World Challenge.

The Hero World Challenge continues Friday with Round 2 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. EST. Here’s a look at second-round tee times for the field of 20 players:

J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
Thursday’s first round at Albany showed the time off wasn’t detrimental to Spaun’s game as he posted a 6-under 66 for a share of the Day 1 lead at Tiger Woods’ event in the Bahamas.

Time
TeePlayers
10:51 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Chris Gotterup

11:02 AM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Jordan Spieth

11:13 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Sam Burns

11:24 AM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Aaron Rai

11:35 AM
EST		1

Alex Noren

Harris English

11:46 AM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Rose

11:57 AM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Andrew Novak

12:08 PM
EST		1

Scottie Scheffler

Corey Conners

12:19 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun

12:30 PM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka