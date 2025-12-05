Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 in the Bahamas
The Hero World Challenge continues Saturday with Round 3 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Golf Channel coverage begins at noon EST with NBC taking over at 2:30 p.m. Here’s a look at third-round tee times for the field of 20 players:
U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun converted two of his three eagle chances, Cameron Young shot 30 on the back nine and Hideki Matsuyama was bogey-free, all of them part of another five-way tie for the lead Friday in the Hero World Challenge.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:21 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Chris Gotterup
|11:32 AM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Aaron Rai
|11:43 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Sam Burns
|11:54 AM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Robert MacIntyre
|12:05 PM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Billy Horschel
|12:16 PM
EST
|1
Justin Rose
Harris English
|12:27 PM
EST
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Sepp Straka
|12:38 PM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Alex Noren
|12:49 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
J.J. Spaun
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Hideki Matsuyama