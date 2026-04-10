Masters 2026: Odds, favorites entering Round 3

Rory McIlroy carries the largest 36-hole in Masters history into the weekend.

The 2025 Masters champ surged to post a 132 through the first two rounds, thanks to a 7-under 65 on Friday.

McIlroy, who birdied four consecutive times to finish his second round, gained significant separation from the field in his pursuit of back-to-back green jackets.

It’s a feat that’s only been done three times in Masters history. Here are McIlroy’s odds of making it four.

2026 Masters odds (Friday night, courtesy of DraftKings)

Rory McIlroy (-260)

Patrick Reed (+1600)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1950)

Justin Rose (+2200)

Sam Burns (+2250)

Cameron Young (+2700)

Shane Lowry (+3700)

Masters 2026: Third round tee times, pairings, and how to watch Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed have patrons rubbing their eyes. Is this a historically good final pairing for Saturday at Augusta? Here’s when the two Masters champions are set to tee off and how to watch.

What are Brooks Koepka’s odds to win 2026 Masters?

Brooks Koepka is the eighth name on the odds board but off the short list given his distance from Lowry at +5600. Clearly oddsmakers don’t give him a real chance to contend over the weekend.

Still, a great story for Koepka who was cut at the Houston Open earlier this month — and is playing in his first season back on the PGA Tour after several years on the LIV circuit.

The five-time major winner is shockingly +100 odds to finish T-10. Seems like a good wager, more on that in a bit.

Scottie Scheffler Masters odds

Scottie Scheffler is not among the top 10 names on the odds board on Friday but he is No. 11 at +6900.

Scheffler, who was over par on Friday for the first time in a single round since 2023, enters the weekend T-24 and 12 shots off the lead so that number is a fool’s errand even as good as the two-time Masters winner has been at Augusta.

What went wrong for Scottie Scheffler on second nine Friday at Augusta? The two-time Masters winner found the water on a pair of par-5s during his second nine at Augusta on Friday, signing his highest-scoring round since 2023.

Xander Schauffele Masters odds

Xander Schauffele sits 10 off the lead when the third round starts Saturday. He has worse (see: longer) odds than Scheffler at +7600.

Despite plenty of top 10 finishes here, the fact Schauffele does not posssess a green jacket means he’s a less attractive option to pull off the upset than Scheffler. Pass on both.

Longshot to win 2026 Masters

Cameron Young is playing some really, really good golf. Rory McIlroy is too, clearly.

Hard to go anywhere else with a winner pick than a McIlroy repeat but +2700 is almost double the number for Young than was available (see: +1400) after his string of four consecutive birdies from holes No. 12 through No. 15 on Friday.

Like Koepka, the better bet here might be a T-5 prop. It’s very likely Young will continue to contend inside the top 5 after a terrific second round. We’ll scoop that up at +160 with pleasure!

How Players champ Young compares to world No. 1 Scheffler Cameron Young won his second PGA Tour title at The Players. Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss how Young reminds them of Scottie Scheffler, in this edition of the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav."

Best bet for Masters Round 3 and 4

Tyrell Hatton to finish T-10 at +110 is an attractive number after Hatton’s dominant Friday where he went 18-for-18 hitting greens. No guarantee that continues but plus money for Hatton seems generous in this market.

Tyrrell Hatton hits all 18 greens, shoots 66 Friday at the Masters Tyrrell Hatton had seven birdies and hit every single green during the 18-hole round — he’s just the third player since 1997 to accomplish the extraordinary feat at the Masters.

Also a fun, plus money bet in the same T-10 category: Hideki Matsuyama at +148. The Masters champ enjoyed an up-and-down second round that saw him reach as high as a T6 and ended with a bogey on the par-4 18th hole.

It was all but guaranteed to be missed by the casual fan as it happened during a 90-minute window that saw Bryson DeChambeau miss the cut and McIlroy grow his lead by four shots.