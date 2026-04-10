Masters 2026: Third round tee times, pairings, and how to watch
The 90th Masters Tournament continues on Saturday from Augusta National.
Rory McIlory has a massive lead as he looks to become the fourth repeat champion in Masters history, while a slew of other top-ranked players and notable names are in contention for their first green jackets. That list includes Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark and Brooks Koepka.
2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed is very much in the mix, too, sitting tied for second with Burns at 6 under par and six shots off McIlroy’s substantial lead.
There are also debutants showing out in their first time at Augusta: Kristoffer Reitan, Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup. They enter the weekend with sights set on defying history and spoiling McIlroy’s pursuit of it.
“Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play. Here’s when the third round pairings are set to tee off.
How to watch Round 3 of 2026 Masters
- 8AM-2PM: Live From the Masters
- 2-7PM: Masters, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters