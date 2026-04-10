Masters 2026 prize money: How the purse will be paid out at Augusta National
Published April 10, 2026 08:53 AM
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters
While Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and other major champs had good starts to the 2026 Masters, some other big names played themselves out of contention. Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss in this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav."
This year’s Masters purse has not been released by tournament officials. Augusta National usually announces the prize fund after the 36-hole cut has been made.
Last year’s purse was $21 million with $4.2 million going to winner Rory McIlroy (full payout from 2025). Here’s how it has changed in recent years at the season’s first major:
- 2025: $21 million
- 2024: $20 million
- 2023: $18 million
- 2022: $15 million
- 2021: $11.5 million
- 2020: $11.5 million
Majors usually do not reveal their prize funds until championship week. Last year’s PGA Championship paid $19 million, the U.S. Open $21.5 million and The Open Championship $17 million.
This year’s Players Championship offered $25 million.