Masters 2026 prize money: How the purse will be paid out at Augusta National

This year’s Masters purse has not been released by tournament officials. Augusta National usually announces the prize fund after the 36-hole cut has been made.

Last year’s purse was $21 million with $4.2 million going to winner Rory McIlroy (full payout from 2025). Here’s how it has changed in recent years at the season’s first major:

2025: $21 million

2024: $20 million

2023: $18 million

2022: $15 million

2021: $11.5 million

2020: $11.5 million

Majors usually do not reveal their prize funds until championship week. Last year’s PGA Championship paid $19 million, the U.S. Open $21.5 million and The Open Championship $17 million.

This year’s Players Championship offered $25 million.