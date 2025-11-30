Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Haotong Li player profile
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.
Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.
Haotong Li
- Age: 30
- Country: China
- Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins: 4
- Majors: 0
2025 Highlights
Li made three official PGA Tour starts which included two co-sanctioned events, the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship. He tied for fourth at Royal Portrush, one of five top-4 finishes on the DP World Tour schedule. Li won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February.
The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Li, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition. The stats are reflective of his performance on the DPWT.
2025 DP World Tour stats (OGCG rank)
- Driving distance: 306.94 yards (5)
- Driving accuracy: 56.96% (7)
- Greens in regulation: 72.71% (1)
- Proximity to the hole: N/A
- Scrambling: 57.27% (6)
- Sand saves: 42.11% (7)
- Putting >25 feet: N/A
- Putting 10 feet: N/A