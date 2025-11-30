Skip navigation
Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Clanton player profile

  
Published November 30, 2025 09:21 AM
Clanton: 'If you have a goal, you can get there'
June 3, 2025 12:57 PM
Ahead of his first professional start at the RBC Canadian Open, Luke Clanton shares why he is ready for a life on the PGA Tour after making 13 starts as an amateur with six top-20 finishes and just three missed cuts.

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Luke Clanton

  • Age: 22
  • Country: United States
  • Career PGA Tour wins: 0
  • Majors: 0

2025 Highlights

In his first full season on Tour, the former NCAA player of the year and world No. 1 amateur made 18 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes — a tie for 15th at the Farmers Insurance Open and a tie for 18th at the Cognizant Classic.

Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person
The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy , short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Clanton, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)

  • Driving distance: 312.6 yards (2)
  • Driving accuracy: 59.08% (6)
  • Greens in regulation: 70.59% (3)
  • Proximity to the hole: 36'4 (4)
  • Scrambling: 54.4% (7)
  • Sand saves: 40.74% (8)
  • Putting >25 feet: 7.62% (3)
  • Putting 10 feet: 28.95% (7)