Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Luke Clanton player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Luke Clanton

Age : 22

: 22 Country : United States

: United States Career PGA Tour wins : 0

: 0 Majors: 0

2025 Highlights

In his first full season on Tour, the former NCAA player of the year and world No. 1 amateur made 18 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes — a tie for 15th at the Farmers Insurance Open and a tie for 18th at the Cognizant Classic.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy , short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Clanton, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)