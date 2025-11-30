Optum Golf Channel Games 2025: Shane Lowry player profile

The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games takes place Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will each captain a team in five innovative competitions in which players will battle each other and the clock.

Team Scheffler consists of Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton. Team McIlroy includes Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li.

Shane Lowry

Age : 38

: 38 Country : Ireland

: Ireland Career PGA Tour and DPWT wins : 7

: 7 Majors: 1 (2019 Open Championship)

2025 Highlights

Lowry played 20 PGA Tour events and six events exclusively on the DP World Tour this year. His best results came in a runner-up finish to McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a tie for second in the Truist Championship, a PGA Tour signature event. His most memorable moment came in the Ryder Cup, where he made a 6-foot putt on the final hole of his singles match to allow Europe to retain possession.

The Optum Golf Channel Games’ five competitions will test all aspects of a player’s game, including power, accuracy, short game and focus. Here’s a statistical look at Lowry, including where his numbers rank among the eight players in the competition.

2025 PGA Tour stats (OGCG rank)