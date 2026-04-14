PGA Tour amid busy and lucrative stretch leading into second major

Players would have seen this coming last summer when the PGA Tour released the 2026 schedule, but now it’s here and it is busy.

The Masters was the start of a six-week run that ends with the PGA Championship and has three signature events in the four weeks in between.

The total prize fund is in the neighborhood of $100 million, although by now the top players should be used to $20 million purses. The RBC Heritage is this week, followed by the team event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Two more signature events, at Doral and Quail Hollow, lead into the second major of the year. Whew.

“It’s tough. I mean, it’s not how I would prefer to draw it up, I would say,” Justin Thomas said Tuesday. “Majors are kind of what guys will generally build their schedule off of, what they need to do to prepare for a major. It’s also how your legacy in the game is remembered for a lot of people.

“Going to very difficult courses into a major I don’t think is probably how it would be drawn up for a lot of guys,” he said.

Thomas also said it’s something the Future Competition Committee will consider as it tries to revamp the PGA Tour model.