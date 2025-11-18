Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks

Victor Perez was thought to be playing this week’s RSM Classic for a chance to keep his PGA Tour card.

Instead, the 33-year-old Frenchman is reportedly headed to LIV Golf.

According to multiple outlets, including The Times of London and Golf.com, Perez is set to replace the relegated Frederik Kjettrup on Cleeks GC. The Cleeks, which feature Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Adrian Meronk, teased a new arrival on their official social channels along with the word, “Allez,” which is French for “go on.”

Perez is ranked No. 122 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the second-best Frenchman behind No. 73 Adrien Saddier. Perez has won three times on the DP World Tour and moved to the PGA Tour full-time last year. He sits No. 107 in FedExCup points, just seven spots out of keeping full PGA Tour membership for 2026.

With an official announcement not yet made, Perez remains listed in this week’s field at Sea Island.