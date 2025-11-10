Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler announce 4-man teams for Optum Golf Channel Games

The full team rosters for the Optum Golf Channel Games featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been unveiled.

McIlroy’s team for the new, rapid-fire competition will consist of Shane Lowry, Haotong Li and Luke Donald, while Scheffler will counter with Sam Burns, Luke Clanton and Keegan Bradley.

The Optum Golf Channel Games includes five challenges, including the timed drive competition, timed short-game competition, 14-club challenge, timed shootout and captains’ challenge featuring McIlroy and Scheffler.

The made-for-TV event is scheduled for Dec. 17 at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in South Florida. It will air live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network.

Optum Golf Channel Games format details

Timed drive competition: Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.

Timed short game competition: A combination of chipping and putting in which players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet from varying distances — with just three minutes to complete both challenges.

14-club challenge: Two teams of two players from each side will square off, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player per side — and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.

Timed shootout: Four-player alternate shot on three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.

Captain’s challenge: McIlroy and Scheffler will hit from predetermined locations. Shots will include irons from a variety of distances, as well as wedge, pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 30-foot putt, and 10-foot putt.