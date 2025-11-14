RSM Classic 2025: Full field for the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall finale
One event remains on the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall calendar. A final start for players to earn 2026 cards.
The RSM Classic will take place Nov. 20-23 at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Upon its conclusion, the top 100 in FedExCup points will earn full exempt status next season.
Those who finish Nos. 51-60 will gain entry into the first two signature events of 2026, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Here’s a look at the initial full field:
