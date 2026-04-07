Scottie Scheffler eyes third green jacket, first in front of Bennett and new arrival Remy

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Remy Scheffler, the second son of Scottie and Meredith Scheffler, is less than two weeks old – barely the size of a gnome from the merch center – and is already attending his first Masters.

Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National on Sunday morning, with new baby in tow, energized (thanks, Mere!) and just in time to hand out an award at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Upon rolling into the champions parking lot, he went straight to his locker to slip on his green jacket. He then went to find Meredith, Remy and their 2-year-old son, Bennett, who arrived weeks after Scheffler’s second and most recent Masters win, in 2024.

“Mere got this great picture of me and Bennett walking into the clubhouse with me with my green jacket and holding his hand,” Scheffler said. “But, I mean, he has no idea what it means. I’m sure it will come with age. This place means a lot to me as a professional and as a golfer. This place signifies so much for me in my golf journey, and that’s something I’d love to be able to share with my kids. We’ll see how that goes as they age.”

“Right now, if I’m wearing it near him (Remy), I’m just hoping he doesn’t ruin it or anything like that, throw up on it. Who knows?”

The name Remy, Scheffler says, doesn’t have any special meaning. Meredith has always liked names that end in ie or y, and once they came across Remy, it stuck. Some additional internet research has produced some metaphorical context for the name, though Scheffler admits it’s a stretch.

There was no social-media announcement for Remy, either. Scheffler prefers not to share everything about his kids there, especially since they are already in the public eye when at tournaments – and Scheffler’s propensity for winning means they will be on television a lot. Though Scheffler enters this Masters after finishes of T-12, T-24 and T-22 – substandard for his lofty expectations – he’s won seven times since last year’s Masters, where he placed solo fourth.

“I don’t really know how to use Instagram,” Scheffler said with a chuckle. “So, any posts or anything like that, I feel like those things can be a great tool to be able to share certain things about my life, but when it comes to my kids, I want them to have as simple of a life as they can and be able to grow and develop like normal kids the same way I did. There’s no reason that my kids need to be on TV or on my Instagram or whatever it is. I feel like my kids need to have a normal upbringing or as normal as I can, and we’ll go from there. Bennett is still 2, so the hard parenting hasn’t really started yet. It’s more bargaining at this point.”

Case in point: The Schefflers were leaving a Nike party on Monday evening in Augusta when Scheffler noticed Bennett, yet to have his dinner, holding two sugar cookies.

“It was like, ‘All right, buddy, if you eat these sausages, I will give you this cookie,’” Scheffler said. “He’s like, ‘Cookie!’ I’m like, ‘If you eat this…’ My buddies are sitting there watching like, yep, I’ve seen this movie before. It’s bargaining.”

Wait until he and Remy start wanting gnomes.