Travis Kelce ignites WM Phoenix Open crowd with brilliant tee shot, birdie putt on 16

It’s Super Bowl week, so that must mean that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the big game, right?

With the most free time he’s had in February over the last four years, Kelce played in the WM Phoenix Open pro-am on Wednesday and amazed the crowd by almost jarring his tee shot on the par-3 16th hole.

TRAVIS KELCE WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART ON THE 16TH. 🔥🎯



The 3x Super Bowl champ sticks it to within a few feet and wins the gold WM chain! pic.twitter.com/H3YubtWgo2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2026

The three-time Super Bowl champion, and Taylor Swift’s fiancé, landed his shot a few feet from the pin. He made the birdie putt to claim the WM’s gold chain moments later, and turned his putter into an electric guitar in a celebration move that generated a lot excitement from the raucous fans at TPC Scottsdale.

They weren’t the only ones impressed: Kelce’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, chimed in via X to show love and to let his favorite pass-catcher know he was watching from home.

After winning the AFC five out of six seasons, the Chiefs finished 6-11 in 2025 and wound up missing the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes’ career.

Kelce, 36, not only has an upcoming wedding to plan with the world’s biggest pop star— he also has a decision to make about whether he’ll play next season.

Mahomes surely would love to have him back but the golf course might be too much of an alluring pull. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, Mahomes and golf fans everywhere can tune in to Golf Channel’s coverage of the WM Phoenix Open beginning Thursday at 3:30 p.m.