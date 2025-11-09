World Wide Technology Championship 2025 prize money: Full $6 million purse payout
Published November 9, 2025 11:37 AM
Like most of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall events, the World Wide Technology Championship offers a $6 million purse.
Here’s a look at the payout in Los Cabos, Mexico (will be updated with individual player payouts upon the event’s conclusion):
- WIN: $1,080,000
- 2nd: $654,000
- 3rd: $414,000
- 4th: $294,000
- 5th: $246,000
- 6th: $217,500
- 7th: $202,500
- 8th: $187,500
- 9th: $175,500
- 10th: $163,500
- 11th: $151,500
- 12th: $139,500
- 13th: $127,500
- 14th: $115,500
- 15th: $109,500
- 16th: $103,500
- 17th: $97,500
- 18th: $91,500
- 19th: $85,500
- 20th: $79,500
- 21st: $73,500
- 22nd: $67,500
- 23rd: $62,700
- 24th: $57,900
- 25th: $53,100
- 26th: $48,300
- 27th: $46,500
- 28th: $44,700
- 29th: $42,900
- 30th: $41,100
- 31st: $39,300
- 32nd: $37,500
- 33rd: $35,700
- 34th: $34,200
- 35th: $32,700
- 36th: $31,200
- 37th: $29,700
- 38th: $28,500
- 39th: $27,300
- 40th: $26,100
- 41st: $24,900
- 42nd: $23,700
- 43rd: $22,500
- 44th: $21,300
- 45th: $20,100
- 46th: $18,900
- 47th: $17,700
- 48th: $16,740
- 49th: $15,900
- 50th: $15,420
- 51st: $15,060
- 52nd: $14,700
- 53rd: $14,460
- 54th: $14,220
- 55th: $14,100
- 56th: $13,980
- 57th: $13,860
- 58th: $13,740
- 59th: $13,620
- 60th: $13,500
- 61st: $13,380
- 62nd: $13,260
- 63rd: $13,140
- 64th: $13,020
- 65th: $12,900