R&A

GOLF-ASIA-HKG
LIV’s Tom McKibbin wins Hong Kong Open in rout to punch Masters, Open tickets
McKibbin’s dominant victory Sunday at the Link Hong Kong Open came with added prizes: spots in the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
old_course_16_st_andrews_1920.jpg
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Arizona State junior earns 2026 Masters, Open spots with playoff win at Asia-Pacific Amateur
ISPS Handa - Championship - Day One
Rintaro Nakano joins three-way tie for lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two
Vietnamese teen leads Asia-Pacific Amateur with 2026 Masters, Open spots on offer
Open De España Presented By Madrid R4 - Dp World Tour 2025
Marco Penge wins Spanish Open playoff, earns spots in 2026 Masters, Open Championship
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

split_1920_mcilroy_scheffler_25british.jpg
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy grateful for Portrush return, hopeful for at least one more Open there
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush
Thumbnail
When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?
Tom Watson of the United States
Open Championship past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues
portrush-northern-ireland-the-open-championship-claret-jug-sits-near-the-6th-tee-box-at-royal_jpg.jpg
British Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $17 million purse at Royal Portrush
Thumbnail
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
The 153rd Open - Day Four
Bryson DeChambeau wraps Open rebound with 64, sets sights on Ryder Cup

AIG WOMEN’S OPEN

nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
07:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (3).jpg
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull charges, stumbles late
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Three.jpg
Miyu Yamashita clings to lead at AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull three back
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two (1).jpg
Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda pull away from field at AIG Women’s Open
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two.jpg
Lottie Woad’s second-round charge derailed by late triple bogey at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round One.jpg
Japanese players dominate early at AIG Women’s Open as Lottie Woad shoots even par
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour

MORE R&A

nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy’s electric 5-under 66 in front of a Royal Portrush crowd fully on his side. Then, hear what he told Todd Lewis about his round and chances before Live From The Open analyzes his day.
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
In growing his lead to four at Royal Portrush on Saturday, Scottie Scheffler took big numbers out of play while also trying shots that most of the field didn’t dare. Live From The Open shows what that looked like.
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
Par saves were a huge part of Scottie Scheffler’s Open third round, including one from tall fescue above the 11th green -- so Johnson Wagner took his attempt at the recovery, and it went just how Paul McGinley thought.
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
Watch highlights from Haotong Li’s third round of The Open Championship and hear from him about his excitement for the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler.
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
Look back on Rory McIlroy’s Open Round 2 and hear from the world No. 2, before Brandel Chamblee says he likes where McIlroy’s game is at -- but he needs to get going even more to win at Portrush.
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee agree: Brian Harman may lack physical gifts, but his steadiness and winning background make him a real threat to win his second Open. Watch his highlights and hear from the 2023 winner.
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
The green on the par-4 8th hole is a treacherous place for The Open Championship field, so naturally, the “artist” Johnson Wagner tackled it head-on -- and redeemed himself with his second go, a flop.
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
With Matt Fitzpatrick right toward the top of the leaderboard at Royal Portrush, Brandel Chamblee and Live From explain his transformation over the last few years and how it’s playing to his benefit this week.
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
Shane Lowry was penalized Friday for making his ball move on the 12th. He shares his disappointment with the ruling and the camera angles at play, before Scottie Scheffler and Brandel Chamblee praise how he handled it.
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
With Scottie Scheffler in the solo lead heading into Saturday, Brandel Chamblee wouldn’t be surprised if the world No. 1 leaves everyone in the dust. Watch his highlights as Live From The Open breaks it down.
