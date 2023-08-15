R&A
McKibbin’s dominant victory Sunday at the Link Hong Kong Open came with added prizes: spots in the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy’s electric 5-under 66 in front of a Royal Portrush crowd fully on his side. Then, hear what he told Todd Lewis about his round and chances before Live From The Open analyzes his day.
In growing his lead to four at Royal Portrush on Saturday, Scottie Scheffler took big numbers out of play while also trying shots that most of the field didn’t dare. Live From The Open shows what that looked like.
Par saves were a huge part of Scottie Scheffler’s Open third round, including one from tall fescue above the 11th green -- so Johnson Wagner took his attempt at the recovery, and it went just how Paul McGinley thought.
Watch highlights from Haotong Li’s third round of The Open Championship and hear from him about his excitement for the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler.
Look back on Rory McIlroy’s Open Round 2 and hear from the world No. 2, before Brandel Chamblee says he likes where McIlroy’s game is at -- but he needs to get going even more to win at Portrush.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee agree: Brian Harman may lack physical gifts, but his steadiness and winning background make him a real threat to win his second Open. Watch his highlights and hear from the 2023 winner.
The green on the par-4 8th hole is a treacherous place for The Open Championship field, so naturally, the “artist” Johnson Wagner tackled it head-on -- and redeemed himself with his second go, a flop.
With Matt Fitzpatrick right toward the top of the leaderboard at Royal Portrush, Brandel Chamblee and Live From explain his transformation over the last few years and how it’s playing to his benefit this week.
Shane Lowry was penalized Friday for making his ball move on the 12th. He shares his disappointment with the ruling and the camera angles at play, before Scottie Scheffler and Brandel Chamblee praise how he handled it.
With Scottie Scheffler in the solo lead heading into Saturday, Brandel Chamblee wouldn’t be surprised if the world No. 1 leaves everyone in the dust. Watch his highlights as Live From The Open breaks it down.