Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
The Golf Channel broadcast team takes on the Optum Golf Channel Games team relay under the lights in Jupiter, Florida.
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
Johnson Wagner and Keith Mitchell practice the 14 Club Challenge, one of several challenges to be played at the Optum Golf Channel Games, where Team Scottie and Team Rory will face off at Trump National Golf Club.
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
Rory McIlroy plays a "this or that" challenge where he reveals his favorite golf clubs by process of elimination, from Quail Hollow to Royal Portrush and more.
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
Watch top shots from Lexi Thompson's and Wyndham Clark's round one performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, tying a record set earlier in the day shooting a 55.
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
Charley Hull and Michael Brennan were on a different level in the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational after shooting for a historic score of 55, ending the day on top of the leaderboard.
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
Teamwork and speed will be the name of the game during the third competition of the Golf Channel Games, an exciting team relay.
Golf Channel Games: Short game
Poise and precision take center stage in the second competition of the Golf Channel Games, where each team will go head-to-head chipping and pitching before racing to the green to show off their putting skills.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
Watch the 2025 Ben Hogan award winner Luke Clanton tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
Watch the reigning World No. 1 and four-time major champion Scottie Scheffler tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
Watch 2019 Open Champion and three-time European Ryder Cup team member Shane Lowry tee it up at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Golf Channel.