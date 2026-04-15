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What legal challenges does LIV Golf face if reports of funding cuts are true?

April 15, 2026 06:43 PM
Golf Channel legal expert Jodi Balsam reviews the legal challenges ahead for LIV Golf following the report that Saudi Arabia’s PIF may cut funding.

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