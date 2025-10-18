Skip navigation
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
October 18, 2025 10:15 AM
Watch top moments from Round 3 of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
02:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
02:18
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
01:48
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
07:39
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
59
California’s Miravitlles sinks hole-out for eagle
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour players each PGA Tour cards
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
