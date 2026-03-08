Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open
Blue Bay LPGA
Joburg Open
Astara Chile Classic
James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open
Blue Bay LPGA
Joburg Open
Astara Chile Classic
James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Moving Day: Straka fires 66 to close in at Bay Hill
March 7, 2026 08:44 PM
Sepp Straka shot 6-under 66 Saturday at Bay Hill to get closer to leader Daniel Berger in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. See how it did it in Golf Central's Penske Moving Day.
Related Videos
02:29
Puerto Rico Open highlights: Brown, Daly II chasing Castillo
06:34
The story behind Arnold Palmer’s final letter
09:06
New driver in bag, Scheffler a little better this first round
02:56
Golf stories and memories of the late Lou Holtz
07:38
Berger (63) finds perfect ‘recipe’ for success at Bay Hill
02:13
McIlroy on European tour side amid Rahm, Ryder Cup eligibility
04:04
Who should the U.S. look at for Ryder Cup captain in 2027?
28
Pavan released from hospital after severe injuries from elevator fall
03:24
Arnie Award recipient Fowler shares why it’s special
02:52
Several LIV Golf players in Middle East amid conflict
02:56
Thomas with ‘fair’ expectations in return after surgery
01:57
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Cognizant Classic
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
05:09
Where does the ‘Bear Trap’ rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?
09:26
NCAA men’s preview: LSU, Vanderbilt vie for title but don’t sleep on Pepperdine
01:53
NCAA women’s spring preview: Can anyone top Stanford?
05:33
‘A++++' victory! Thitikul wins in front of family at LPGA Thailand
01:55
Moving Day: Bridgeman steers six clear at Genesis
04:40
How to define genius? Even the best have a hard time
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
09:57
Got a chance? Scheffler fights for cut and two more rounds
05:42
McIlroy avoids costly errors in bogey-free second round at Riviera
Latest Clips
10:22
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
01:47
Bhatia builds momentum with late birdies at Bay Hill
01:00
Spieth leads search party for his ball at Arnold Palmer Invitational
03:46
McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
07:38
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
09:53
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
03:52
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
02:09
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
03:32
Lowry makes bold play off the rocks to try and make API cut
04:52
Scheffler hits range after posting 71 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
01:39
Late Masters invite scares Riviera winner Bridgeman
42
Lowry with the ‘Happy Hour’ hole-out Friday at Bay Hill
01:33
Berger on big API lead: ‘You’re playing the golf course and yourself’
01:12
Scheffler saves par on 9 after over-powering bunker shot
07:12
What does Spieth consider the most troublesome part of his game?
09:42
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
01:55
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
06:18
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, final round
04:48
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
06:15
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
05:04
Docherty talks qualifying for Open Championship, surviving car accident
15:02
‘What we do before has most impact': Donald on Europe’s continued Ryder Cup success
57
Echavarria, Smotherman parlay strong Cognizant performances into spots on Aon Next 10
04:28
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
07:46
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
01:30
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
09:14
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
Close Ad