U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction

September 23, 2025 08:01 PM
The Live From desk discuss how the U.S. Ryder Cup Team handled questions regarding their stipend for participating in the competition and whether it will affect how they play.

dnp_nbc_golf_penske16x9_250928.jpg
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
nbc_golf_presserlukeonrory_250928.jpg
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
nbc_golf_sales_ecolabbestmatch_250928.jpg
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_rydercupfinalrd_250928.jpg
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd3_250928.jpg
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_liftingtrophy_250928.jpg
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
nbc_golf_capgemini_250928.jpg
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_lowrywinningputt_250928.jpg
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_golf_roryfaninteraction_250928.jpg
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
nbc_golf_threemobile_250928.jpg
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_golf_penske_250927.jpg
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250927.jpg
14:13
Bradley: Have to ‘tip your cap’ to the Europeans
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250927.jpg
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd2v2_250927.jpg
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_livefromtoddlewis_250927.jpg
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, others
nbc_golf_rydercuplatehl_250927.jpg
19:33
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Fourballs
nbc_golf_capgeminiv2_250927.jpg
02:27
McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_ecolabv3_250927.jpg
02:45
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
nbc_golf_paulmcginley_250927.jpg
07:46
McGinley: Europe ‘extraordinary’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_whoopv2_250927.jpg
57
Thomas pushes through nerves on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_roryandshaneintv_250927.jpg
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
nbc_golf_roseandfleetwoodintv_250927.jpg
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau

nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtindiard2_251018.jpg
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_golf_holedamage_251018.jpg
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_golf_tourcardwins_251014.jpg
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_golf_greyserman_251014.jpg
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_standrews_251013.jpg
07:39
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1