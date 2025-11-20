Watch Now
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
LPGA star Jeeno Thitikul talks about her goals for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship after winning the tournament last year, joking about the $4 million she got for her victory and sharing what she got with the money.
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Brooke Matthews recaps her eventful final round at The Annika and shares her emotions around the chance of advancing to the CME Group Tour Championship.
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
A hole-in-one on the 12th hole at The Annika puts Brooke Matthews one step closer to making the CME Group Tour Championship. Not to mention, a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The Annika at the Pelican Golf Club.
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Nelly Korda surged into contention in Round 2 of The Annika in a low-scoring day at Pelican Golf Club.
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
Nelly Korda shares her thoughts after shooting 7-under to catapult up the leaderboard at The Annika.
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
Kai Trump walks and talks with Tom Abbott to discuss her LPGA debut at The Annika, including what's surprised her and the players that have stood out.
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights of Round 1 of The Annika driven by Gainbridge from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.