Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Team
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Individual
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open
Blue Bay LPGA
Joburg Open
Astara Chile Classic
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Team
Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Individual
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open
Blue Bay LPGA
Joburg Open
Astara Chile Classic
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
What's the state of U.S. golf in the women's game?
March 2, 2026 06:59 PM
Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone join "Golf Today" to talk about the LPGA's start to the 2026 and the current state of U.S. golf in the women's game.
Related Videos
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
07:16
How did Palm Beach become the ‘mecca’ of the golf world and what is its future?
10:10
When will the PGA Tour start its 2027 season: Before or after Super Bowl Sunday?
06:12
Origins of Viktor Hovland’s pool floaties and Jordan Spieth’s chances at Riviera: Romine
06:43
Lucas Glover elected chair of Player Advisory Council
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
01:06
Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
06:40
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
05:24
Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Latest Clips
07:46
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
03:24
Arnie Award recipient Fowler shares why it’s special
02:52
Several LIV Golf players in Middle East amid conflict
02:56
Thomas with ‘fair’ expectations in return after surgery
01:30
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
09:14
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
02:19
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
01:57
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Cognizant Classic
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse
09:48
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
03:03
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
08:03
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
58
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
05:18
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
03:25
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, final round
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
01:05
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
50
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
Close Ad