Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
HSBC Women’s World Championship
Investec SA Open Championship
119 Visa Argentina Open
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
HSBC Women’s World Championship
Investec SA Open Championship
119 Visa Argentina Open
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
February 28, 2026 06:05 PM
Shane Lowry shot 63 Saturday to move into a share of the 54-hole lead at the Cognizant Classic. Anna Jackson and Steve Marino discuss his chances to win, in Penske's Moving Day.
Related Videos
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
05:09
Where does the ‘Bear Trap’ rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?
09:26
NCAA men’s preview: LSU, Vanderbilt vie for title but don’t sleep on Pepperdine
01:53
NCAA women’s spring preview: Can anyone top Stanford?
05:33
‘A++++' victory! Thitikul wins in front of family at LPGA Thailand
01:55
Moving Day: Bridgeman steers six clear at Genesis
04:40
How to define genius? Even the best have a hard time
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
09:57
Got a chance? Scheffler fights for cut and two more rounds
05:42
McIlroy avoids costly errors in bogey-free second round at Riviera
01:41
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
07:40
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 1
02:02
Tour ‘very confident’ Genesis second round will finish Friday
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
06:38
TGR Foundation at 30: Partnership with Lulu’s Place, Chargers continues LA impact
02:43
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
Latest Clips
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
01:05
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
50
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
57
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
05:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
01:30
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 2
10:43
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
01:58
Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
43
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
01:00
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
53
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
58
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
01:43
‘Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant
05:10
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
01:29
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 1
02:07
What does Eugenio Chacarra’s exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
07:16
How did Palm Beach become the ‘mecca’ of the golf world and what is its future?
01:12
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
06:50
Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
02:31
What does future competitive model of PGA Tour look like?
03:47
Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic
06:17
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
04:41
Where does the Cognizant Classic fit in the new PGA Tour schedule?
02:39
Thomas to make Tour return at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Close Ad