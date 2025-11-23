Skip navigation
Watch Now

Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie

November 23, 2025 03:58 PM
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her third LPGA victory of the season.
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
1:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
8:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
0:36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
6:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
1:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
matthews_ace.jpg
0:36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3

nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai