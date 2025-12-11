Skip navigation
Korda's return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
December 11, 2025 01:00 PM
Amy Rogers reports from the Grant Thornton Invitational, discussing Jessica Korda's return to action, Nelly Korda's engagement and the pairing of Lydia Ko and Jason Day.
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
Close Ad