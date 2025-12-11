Skip navigation
Watch Now

Korda's return headlines Grant Thornton storylines

December 11, 2025 01:00 PM
Amy Rogers reports from the Grant Thornton Invitational, discussing Jessica Korda's return to action, Nelly Korda's engagement and the pairing of Lydia Ko and Jason Day.

