LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, final round
Extended highlights from the final round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in California.
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S.Y. Kim dazzles with hole-out eagle on No. 11 at JM Eagle LA Championship
S.Y. Kim dazzles with hole-out eagle on No. 11 at JM Eagle LA Championship
Sei Young Kim dazzled the crowd at the JM Eagle LA Championship during the final round with a hole-out eagle on No 11.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Check out some of the best moments from the second round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship in California.
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, first round
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, first round
Extended highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship in California.
An ace for Yu! Liu makes hole-in-one at LPGA’s JM Eagle
An ace for Yu! Liu makes hole-in-one at LPGA's JM Eagle
Yu Liu makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th in the opening round of the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship.
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women's Open return
Michelle Wie West announced that in addition to her hosting role at the Mizuho Americas Open, she will also be competing at the tournament as a warm-up to the U.S. Women's Open in June.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round
Lauren Coughlin led at the Aramco Championship after 36 holes and cruised to an easy victory over the weekend over Nelly Korda in Las Vegas.
Coughlin realized Shadow Creek victory was in her hands at this moment
Coughlin realized Shadow Creek victory was in her hands at this moment
Lauren Coughlin completed her win at the Aramco Championship over Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda on Sunday. One of three co-leaders after the opening round, Coughlin carried the tournament after 36 and 54 holes.
LPGA highlights: 2026 Aramco Championship, Round 3
LPGA highlights: 2026 Aramco Championship, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek.
Too much start-stop: Coughlin says she couldn’t get into rhythm on back nine
Too much start-stop: Coughlin says she couldn't get into rhythm on back nine
Lauren Coughlin spoke to Golf Channel's Kay Cockerill after finishing her third round at the Aramco Championship in Las Vegas. Coughlin holds a two-shot lead over Nelly Korda entering Sunday's final round.