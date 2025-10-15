As he debuts in India, Rory McIlroy probably won’t be doing this

If he wanted to, Rory McIlroy could probably play an extra wedge this week at the DP World India Championship.

With the DP World Tour event being contested at claustrophobic Delhi Golf Club, McIlroy said Wednesday during his media availability that he planned to dial it back for his first-ever start in India.

“I’d say that the next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi,” said McIlroy, who led the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee this year.

“I don’t think I’ll hit a driver this week. I just don’t feel like the risk is worth the reward. I’d rather leave myself two or three clubs back and hit a 7-iron into a par 4 instead of hitting a wedge where if you just get it off-line here, the ball is gone. You’re hitting it into jungle and you’re not going to be able to get it out. You can rack up a very big number very quickly.”

McIlroy will play the first two rounds alongside fellow European Ryder Cupper Viktor Hovland and American Ben Griffin.

He added that he hoped this wouldn’t be his last trip to India, as he hoped to attend a cricket match (the sport is not in season right now) and take his family to the Taj Mahal in the future. He also has one other course on his bucket list.

“I’d love to play the DLF,” McIlroy said. “I think it’s become, like, this infamous golf course around the world, just the bunkering, and that 17th hole seems to be just an absolute menace of a golf hole. I’d love to get there and play at some point. I don’t think I’ll be able to make it happen this week.

“But again, if it was something where I come back next year to this event, or at least I’ll know the golf course here. So it might give me a free day to go and play the DLF.”