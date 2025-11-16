Watch: Brooke Matthews wins Lamborghini lease with hole-in-one at The Annika

Trying to play her way into the LPGA’s lucrative season finale, Brooke Matthews earned a two-year lease on a Lamborghini Huracán.

That was the prize on offer on the par-3 12th at Pelican Golf Club. Matthews, with a 9-iron from 142 yards, hit her tee shot near the middle of the green and watched it roll directly into the cup.

What a time for her first-ever hole-in-one.

Matthews is the fourth player to win the Lamborghini lease. In 2021, Austin Ernst, Pavarisa Yoktuan and Su Oh all aced the 12th hole for the automotive offer.

The 27-year-old Matthews had more than a luxury vehicle in mind Sunday as she was trying to earn a spot in next week’s $11 million, 60-player CME Group Tour Championship. The hole-in-one got her to projected 58th in the standings — up four spots from where she started the week. She then eagled the par-5 14th to jump into a tie for third in the tournament (five off the lead at the time) and projected 52nd in the CME standings.

TWO EAGLES in three holes for Brooke Matthews!



📺 Golf Channel | @theANNIKAlpga pic.twitter.com/VDG5BIw8k0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 16, 2025

Despite a bogey at the par-4 16th, Matthews got up-and-down at the last to shoot 65 — on the heels of a Saturday 64 — and finish inside the top 60 cut line.

Everyone in the field at the Naples, Florida, season finale will have a shot to capture the $4 million first-place prize.