Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse

  
Published December 14, 2025 03:49 PM
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
December 13, 2025 05:25 PM
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the second round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak paired to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting 63 in Sunday’s modified fourball format.

They will split the $1 million winner’s prize from the $4 million purse. Three teams tied for second, three shots back: Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup, Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, and Charley Hull and Michael Brennan.

The tournament featured 16 two-player teams comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA players. Here’s a look at how the purse was distributed at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (teams split the amount):

Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
Novak won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic earlier this year with Ben Griffin. Sunday, he completed the team double alongside Lauren Coughlin.

FINISHPLAYERSEARNINGS
1Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak$1,000,000
T2Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy$380,000
T2Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup$380,000
T2Charley Hull/Michael Brennan$380,000
T5Rose Zhang/Michael Kim$202,500
T5Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners$202,500
T7Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton$175,000
T7Angel Yin/Tom Hoge$175,000
9Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp$160,000
T10Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel$147,500
T10Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark$147,500
12Maja Start/Neal Shipley$140,000
T13Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley$127,500
T13Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell$127,500
T13Lilia Vu/Tony Finau$127,500
T13Lydia Ko/Jason Day$127,500