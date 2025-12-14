Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak paired to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting 63 in Sunday’s modified fourball format.

They will split the $1 million winner’s prize from the $4 million purse. Three teams tied for second, three shots back: Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup, Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, and Charley Hull and Michael Brennan.

The tournament featured 16 two-player teams comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA players. Here’s a look at how the purse was distributed at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (teams split the amount):

Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title Novak won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic earlier this year with Ben Griffin. Sunday, he completed the team double alongside Lauren Coughlin.