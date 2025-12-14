Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $4 million purse
Published December 14, 2025 03:49 PM
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the second round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak paired to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting 63 in Sunday’s modified fourball format.
They will split the $1 million winner’s prize from the $4 million purse. Three teams tied for second, three shots back: Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup, Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy, and Charley Hull and Michael Brennan.
The tournament featured 16 two-player teams comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA players. Here’s a look at how the purse was distributed at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida (teams split the amount):
Novak won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic earlier this year with Ben Griffin. Sunday, he completed the team double alongside Lauren Coughlin.
|FINISH
|PLAYERS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Lauren Coughlin/Andrew Novak
|$1,000,000
|T2
|Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy
|$380,000
|T2
|Jennifer Kupcho/Chris Gotterup
|$380,000
|T2
|Charley Hull/Michael Brennan
|$380,000
|T5
|Rose Zhang/Michael Kim
|$202,500
|T5
|Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners
|$202,500
|T7
|Lottie Woad/Luke Clanton
|$175,000
|T7
|Angel Yin/Tom Hoge
|$175,000
|9
|Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp
|$160,000
|T10
|Andrea Lee/Billy Horschel
|$147,500
|T10
|Lexi Thompson/Wyndham Clark
|$147,500
|12
|Maja Start/Neal Shipley
|$140,000
|T13
|Jessica Korda/Bud Cauley
|$127,500
|T13
|Megan Khang/Keith Mitchell
|$127,500
|T13
|Lilia Vu/Tony Finau
|$127,500
|T13
|Lydia Ko/Jason Day
|$127,500