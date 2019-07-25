Akshay Bhatia will make his first professional start as a minor.

The Safeway Open announced Thursday that Bhatia has accepted a sponsor's invitation to play in the third event of the PGA Tour's 2019-20 campaign.

The 17-year-old has been up front about his intentions to skip college and head directly to the pro ranks, and he'll make the jump in Napa, California, on Sept. 26.

“I’m very excited to make the Safeway Open my first event as a professional on the PGA Tour. This is what I have been working toward for a long time,” he said in a statement. “I am very thankful that Safeway and the tournament committee have given me this exciting opportunity”.

The news comes one day after Bhatia became the youngest player ever named to a U.S. Walker Cup team.

Although Safeway will be his professional debut, Bhatia made his PGA Tour debut earlier this year at the Valspar, where he missed the cut following rounds of 74-72.

The tournament, hosted by Johnny Miller, has also extended a sponsor's invite to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.