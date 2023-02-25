Brooks Koepka says he and Bryson DeChambeau have 'squashed' their beef

Why can't we be friends?

Well, it appears now Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau just might be.

During the summer of 2021, the major champions, who both defected to LIV Golf last year, had a high-profile feud that captivated the golf world. However, Koepka revealed Thursday during an Instagram Q&A that they have come to a truce once and for all.

"Believe it or not, we squashed it," Koepka said. "We're good. I actually talk to him quite frequently because of what’s going on here at LIV. Pretty much on an every-other-day basis. We've got a good open line of communication, we've figured it all out and we’re good."

Tensions between the two began to flare in January 2019 when Koepka was critical of DeChambeau's slow play at the Dubai Desert Classic. They appeared to clear the air at that year's Northern Trust, but they continued to take a few more shots at each other in 2020.

After a Golf Channel video of Koepka visibly annoyed when DeChambeau walked behind him during an interview at the 2021 PGA Championship went viral, the feud reached its peak. DeChambeau was showered by fans with "Brooksie" heckles throughout the rest of the season and the PGA Tour eventually got involved.

However, it seemed the two reached a détente later that year. After Team USA's Ryder Cup beatdown, they hugged it out during the post-victory celebration. And in November 2021, they cashed in on the quarrel, going head-to-head at the Wynn in Las Vegas in the fifth-ever edition of The Match, in which Koepka dominated.

"Obviously, watching him up close and personal is pretty neat, pretty special to watch him hit the ball," Koepka said afterward. "Like I said, there is respect there, but at the same time it was fun to come out here and settle this."

DeChambeau added: "I've always had respect for Brooks."

Fast forward to 2022, they both jumped from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. In October during LIV Bangkok, Koepka and DeChambeau did a joint press conference, weighing in on LIV's continuing battle to receive world ranking points.

Time is the ultimate healer, and several years since the Brooks-Bryson beef originated, it appears to have finally reached a ceasefire.