Francesco Molinari on brother's coronavirus scare: 'I was laughing, actually'

Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. – Golf had its first coronavirus scare last week when Italy’s Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli were quarantined before the European Tour’s Oman Open.

Molinari and Gagli were eventually released and were able to play in the event, but it was a concerning moment for everyone – except Molinari’s brother, Francesco.

“I was laughing, actually. If you know my brother, of all people, for it to happen to him. I just found it a little bit funny at the beginning,” Francesco Molinari said. “Obviously, I spoke to him and he was more annoyed than scared because he was feeling well. He had no symptoms.”

Francesco Molinari added that he is concerned about how the virus is impacting his homeland.

“We just follow the directions that we're given by the Tour. So far, luckily, it doesn't seem to have an impact on us directly,” Molinari said. “In Italy, they cancelled football games, soccer games, which are huge over there and closed school, so it's definitely having an impact there. Hopefully it won't get to that stage over here.”

The PGA Tour released a statement Monday that said the circuit has no plans at the moment to alter any schedules beyond the previously announced changes and that the Tour will continue to review the “relevant positions from the Centers of Disease Control and the World Health Organization.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Agent: Not-ready Tiger won't play Bay Hill

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

After skipping both the WGC-Mexico and the Honda Classic, Tiger Woods won’t play in next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Golf Central

Flashback: Arnie's farewell driver off deck at API

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

No one entertained golf fans quite like Arnold Palmer, and the King did so long after his prime. In fact, Palmer's last full swing in his own event is one of the most memorable shots he ever hit.
Golf Central

Rose: Rory has 'never' putted as well as API

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Justin Rose didn’t need to ponder the question for very long. The last time Rory McIlroy putted that well was, well … never.