Golf Channel's Top 25 Most Impactful Moments of the last 25 yeas

Golf Channel celebrates a milestone birthday this week, and in doing so is showcasing its 25 most impactful moments over the last 25 years.
Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz discussed and debated the list on their podcast (click here to listen). And relive Jan. 17, 1995, the first day on-air at Golf Channel, in a Golf Central Podcast told by those who were there (click here to listen).
Here's the complete list, 1-25, of Golf Channel's most impactful moments over the last quarter-century.
|1.
|Tiger Woods wins 1997 Masters by 12 shots
|2.
|Tiger Woods wins 2000 U.S. Open by 15 shots
|3.
|Tiger Woods completes Tiger Slam (2000 U.S. Open - 2001 Masters)
|4.
|Arnold Palmer passes away at age 87
|5.
|Tom Watson nearly wins 2009 Open at age 59
|6.
|Solid-core ball developed
|7.
|Tiger Woods wins 2008 U.S. Open on one leg
|8.
|Tiger Woods ends major drought at 2019 Masters
|9.
|Tiger Woods wins third straight U.S. Amateur and then says, 'Hello, world'
|10.
|Rory McIlroy recovers from Masters collapse, wins 2011 U.S. Open by eight shots
|11.
|U.S. overcomes historic deficit to win 1999 Ryder Cup amidst controversy
|12.
|FedExCup ushers in lucrative playoff era on PGA Tour
|13.
|First Tee program teaches life and golf skills to boys and girls
|14.
|Golf returns to the Olympic Games in 2016
|15.
|Annika Sorenstam plays in a PGA Tour event at 2003 Colonial
|16.
|Augusta National, St. Andrews and Muirfield accept female members
|17.
|Se Ri Pak wins 1998 U.S. Women's Open, sparking future South Korean dominance on LPGA
|18.
|Analytics forever change the way players approach the game
|19.
|Phil Mickelson blows 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot
|20.
|Greg Norman loses six-shot, final-round lead at 1996 Masters
|21.
|Payne Stewart dies at age 42 in a plane accident
|22.
|Ben Crenshaw wins emotional 1995 Masters, following death of mentor Harvey Penick
|23.
|Hale Irwin wins record 45th PGA Tour Champions event
|24.
|Bandon Dunes and the rise of architectural minimalism
|25.
|Golf Channel debuts on Jan. 17, 1995