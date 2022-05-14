Harris English withdraws from PGA Championship, eyeing U.S. Open for return after surgery

Overshadowed by Phil Mickelson’s withdrawal from the PGA Championship on Friday was the withdrawal of world No. 25 Harris English, who is still recovering from right hip surgery in February.

English registered for the major, which runs from May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the hope of making his first start since the Sony Open in January. Kramer Hickok will replace him.

While English was eyeing Southern Hills for his return, the withdrawal isn’t necessarily bad news.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reports the 32-year-old is ahead of schedule in his recovery after having a torn labrum repaired on Valentine’s Day. He’s walking and playing golf; he’s just not yet major ready.

Instead, English is now setting his sights on playing June’s U.S. Open, giving him an extra month to make sure he’s tournament ready – not just this year, but for many seasons to come.

“It sucked to miss the Masters and Match Play and tournaments I really like,” Harris recently said. “But I was looking at the next eight to 10 years of having a chance to compete and win golf tournaments.”