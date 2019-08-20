ATLANTA – During a conference call on Monday, Tiger Woods said his captain’s picks for this year’s Presidents Cup would be a team decision.

“That's up to myself and the vice captains and eight guys,” Woods said when asked if he would consider himself for a pick. “I'm going to keep an open line of communication with my players and my vice captains to find the four guys that they want to go down there with and who best fits the team.”

One person who won’t have a voice in that room will be PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who said on Tuesday at the Tour Championship that there won’t be any pressure on Woods to make himself a pick for this year’s matches in Australia.

Golf Central Who's in, who's out: Prez qualifying ends at BMW Automatic qualifying for the Presidents Cup came to a close Sunday at the BMW Championship. There were no changes to the U.S. or International team’s top eight qualifiers.

“I will not express that to him,” Monahan said. “I want Tiger to do what he thinks is right for his team and for himself, and I think he's talked to you guys about the process that he's going to undertake.”

Although Monahan said he planned to remain out of the process, he did acknowledge a common notion, “I think everybody would love to see [Woods] play,” he said.

Woods and International captain Ernie Els will name their four captain’s picks on Nov. 4 which might make things difficult for Woods who will likely only play once in the fall.