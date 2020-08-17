Jim Herman's wild world ranking's ride has him back inside the top 100

Jim Herman was ranked 189th in the world before winning his first PGA Tour event, the 2016 Shell Houston Open. That moved him to 68th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Three years later, he was 1,252nd when he won title No. 2 at the Barbasol Championship. That bumped him to 269th. And now, with his third career Tour win this past week at the Wyndham Championship, he's back inside the top 100.

Herman's victory in North Carolina moved him to 91st in the world. It marks his first stint in double digits since 2017.

'Out of the blue' Herman win comes right on time

 BY Will Gray  — 

Even Jim Herman called his Wyndham win "out of the blue," but it was right on time, and secured him a spot in the playoffs beginning next week.

Billy Horschel, who finished runner-up to Herman at the Wyndham, rose eight spots to No. 30, his highest ranking since 2015.

Sam Horsfield won the Celtic Classic, his second European Tour victory in the last three weeks. He's now 80th in the world, a rise of 144 spots over the two-win span.

There was little movement inside the top 10, as Xander Schauffele bumped Adam Scott out of the 10th position. Here's a look, in order, at the current rankings at the top: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Schauffele.

Tiger Woods remains 16th.

