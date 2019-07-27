Lewis calls out slow play at Evian on Twitter: 'Can’t be fun to watch!'

Stacy Lewis joined the long list of pros who have publicly blasted the pace-of-play issue plaguing their sport after her second round at the Evian Championship.

Lewis carded a second-round 74 on Friday in France, but she was much more concerned with the nearly six hours it took to finish 18 holes at Evian Masters Golf Club than she was with her score, taking to Twitter afterward to vent:

The two-time LPGA major winner's tweet gained some traction in golf circles, with Paula Creamer, who led the event after the first round before stumbling on Day 2, even responding that she "Couldn't agree more!"

At least part of the problem on Friday at the LPGA's fifth major was the weather. Despite the move from September to July this year, the Evian hasn't been able to avoid thunderstorms that have halted play at times and sent officials scrambling to move up Saturday tee times.

Lewis' mini-rant wasn't the only negative publicity the Evian received before the weekend. After missing the cut, Lexi Thompson sent - and then deleted - an Instagram post criticizing the course, saying “I’m actually very thankful I don’t have to put myself through that for another two days."