Lexi Thompson is taking a break from her love-hate relationship with social media.

Thompson took to Instagram Saturday to let her fans know that she was personally taking a step back from the various platforms for the time being because she was tired of dealing with the negative comments and wanted to focus on herself.

"Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media," the 24-year-old LPGA star wrote. "If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding."

Although she has amassed more than 400,000 followers on Instagram alone, social media hasn't always been a positive experience for Thompson.

The 10-time LPGA winner stepped away in a similar fashion after her grandmother passed away two years ago, and she is routinely targeted by negative comments, even firing back at some that resulted in an apology back in 2016.

Thompson finished third at the ANA Inspiration in her most recent appearance on tour, but she made headlines just last weekend, teeing it up with President Donald Trump and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.