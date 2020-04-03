LPGA announces additional schedule changes; set to resume play in June

The LPGA announced Friday morning that four more of its events are being postponed and one more is being cancelled.

The season is now temporarily set to resume June 19-21 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.

That’s now 14 LPGA events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 10 postponements or rescheduled events and four cancellations.

Friday’s news includes the U.S. Women’s Open being moved from its June 4-7 date to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The other changes announced Friday:

The Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida, originally scheduled for May 14-17, will now take place Nov. 12-15.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey, originally scheduled for May 29-31, will move to July 31 to Aug. 2.

The Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, originally scheduled for June 11-14, is working on a date to reschedule.

The Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia, originally scheduled for May 21-24, will not take place in 2020 but will return in its date on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule.

The Kia Classic, previously postponed in March, will now be held Sept. 24-27 in Carlsbad, Calif.

“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”