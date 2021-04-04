AUGUSTA, Ga. – Brooks Koepka is on site at Augusta National.

Koepka, who had surgery on his right knee on March 16 and hasn't played since the WGC-Workday Championship in early March, was spotted Monday hitting balls on the range before heading out on the course for more practice, though it is unknown if the four-time major winner will make his return at this week's Masters Tournament.

Koepka is still listed in the Masters field and has not officially ruled himself out. He did not speak to reporters before teeing off.

“Whatever my body says, I’m going to listen,” he told Golfweek last month after revealing he was diagnosed with “a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage.”

However, a couple of weeks ago on social media, Koepka shared images of himself on crutches and with his knee bandaged, putting his status for Augusta National in doubt. Koepka, who missed significant action the last two years as he's battled left knee and hip injuries, withdrew from The Players and also missed the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play following a run of strong play that included a win in Phoenix and runner-up in his last start at Concession.

He did make the news last week for other reasons: he and girlfriend, Jena Sims, announced they were engaged.