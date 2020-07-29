PGA Tour 2K21 to feature 15 real-world courses, including Riviera and East Lake

The new PGA Tour 2K21 video game will feature 15 real-world golf courses, including eight new additions that are annual stops on the Tour's schedule.

The eight new arrivals include the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, East Lake, Quail Hollow, Riviera, TPC Louisiana, TPC River Highlands, TPC San Antonio and TPC Twin Cities.

They join a list of courses — Atlantic Beach Country Club, TPC Boston, TPC Deere Run, TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale, TPC Southwind and TPC Summerlin — previously featured in The Golf Club 2019.

The game's social media accounts have been teasing each individual course over the past few weeks.

“Our goal is to make the PGA TOUR 2K21 in-game, licensed, real-life course recreations as detailed as possible, so it feels like you’re actually playing the course alongside top PGA Tour pros,” HB Studios senior producer Shaun West said. “To see professionals play these courses on TV, and then watch each come to life as playable courses within the game is an incredibly cool process to see, and we’re excited for our fans to be able to experience it as well.”

The 15 courses also come with their tournament branding, so players won't just be playing Riviera or East Lake but the Genesis Open and the Tour Championship.

The remaining tournaments in the game's 36-event mode will be staged on user-generated courses from The Golf Club 2019, courses selected by the game's producers.

"To narrow it down to 21 was difficult, because there's so many great user-generated courses," West told GolfChannel.com. "I think we've picked courses that represent the style of what you might see on the PGA Tour schedule. ... We wanted to do a nod to the amazing efforts of our users."

The design feature that spawned those user-generated courses and which was the central focus of the The Golf Club is, of course, back with updates. And, yes, the series' community of online architects will be able to import their creations from TGC 2019 to PGA Tour 2K21. The franchise's design mode has not only led to to the creation of fictional golf courses but also the digital recreation of venues like Augusta National, Cypress Point and Pine Valley. If you're lucky enough and if someone else had enough time on their hands, you might even find your local golf course uploaded to the game's online servers.

As for the addition of more officially licensed and approved courses in the future, West says it is his hope to continue to expand and to ultimately mimic the Tour schedule as closely as possible. And as for the timing of future installments — whether, for example, the game might become yearly release — West said that's "still an ongoing discussion" but that there's "definitely a benefit to the two-year [development] schedule."

2K21 will also include 12 PGA Tour pros, including Cameron Champ, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay and cover-athlete Justin Thomas.

The game is set for release on Playstation 4, XBOX One and XBOX One X, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on August 21.