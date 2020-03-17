PGA Tour cancels four more events, through mid-May

The PGA Tour has canceled another month of tournaments.

In a statement Tuesday, the Tour announced called off four more events: the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., and the Byron Nelson Championship outside Dallas.

With the news Tuesday that the PGA Championship has been postponed until at least this summer, golf is now on hold for two months – through at least May 17.

Golf Central PGA Championship at Harding Park postponed The PGA of America announced that the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park has been postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the Tour will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA Tour schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season,” the Tour said in a statement. “We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.”

Last Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan canceled the remainder of the Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, in addition to the next three tournaments on the schedule (Valspar Championship, WGC-Match Play, Valero Texas Open).

The Masters and the PGA Championship have also postponed their tournaments. Augusta National announced that it was eyeing a Masters date later in the year – most likely in the fall, after the club reopens – while the PGA hopes to be held this summer if it is safe to do so.

Golf Central Events delayed, canceled because of COVID-19 Here’s a look at some events on primary tours that have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns.

The cancelation of Tour events through May 10 applies to all six of the Tour’s circuits. The PGA Tour Champions has rescheduled the Regions Tradition (originally slated for May 7-10) to Sept. 24-27.

After these cancelations, the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge, slated for May 21-24 in Fort Worth, Texas.